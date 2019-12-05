UrduPoint.com
Sadaqat Criticizes Opposition's Behavior: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 02:14 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi criticizing the PML-N and PPP spokespersons said on Thursday that opposition leaders were needed to remind the foul language they used against their opponents in past

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi criticizing the PML-N and PPP spokespersons said on Thursday that opposition leaders were needed to remind the foul language they used against their opponents in past.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated the PTI was the only political party which broke the chain of political tradition in general elections of 2018, which was set by the PPP and PML-N as PTI raised voice against the corruption mafia which looted the national kitty mercilessly, he added.

Corruption mafias had strangled the democracy's real spirit as masses put their trust in leaders for the betterment of the country, he uttered.

Shehbaz Sharif himself used derogatory remarks against the former president Asif Ali Zardari over corruption charges during election campaigns, moreover the PML-N leadership was declared disqualified by the court, he mentioned.

