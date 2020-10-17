Sadaqat hands over saplings to PHA

Member National Assembly (MNA) and President North Punjab Sadaqat Ali Abbasi handed over a large number of plants to Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), Rawalpindi

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab, Asif Mahmood, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Murtaza planted trees in Liaquat Bagh and said that tree plantation would help transform the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the country clean and green into reality.

On the occasion, Asif Mehmood said that earlier, PHA Rawalpindi had submitted a report to the concerned for the recovery of damaged plants during the swearing ceremony of office- bearers of PTI from North Punjab (NP) held at Liaquat Bagh.

In this regard, leadership of PTI had handed over a large quantity of plants to PHA Rawalpindi.