Sadaqat Slammes Yousaf Gillani For Indulging In 'horse-trading' For Senate Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:30 AM

Sadaqat slammes Yousaf Gillani for indulging in 'horse-trading' for Senate polls

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Thursday slammed the PPP's winning candidate for Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani who was "indulging in horse-trading" and his son was allegedly involved in the sale and purchase of vote.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said the leaked video of Ali Raza Gilani has already exposed the whole agenda of the opposition before the day of senate elections, adding, PPP's undemocratic act had showed the nation that they can go to any length for accumulation of "horse-trading." Sadaqat said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always propagated transparency in the system throughout his 22-year long struggle, adding that "he is still committed to implementing his vision.

" He said transparency in the system is the only way forward to put the country on the right track.

He said that politics of opposition parties is only based on protecting the vested interests instead of working on public welfare agenda.

Replying to a question, he said PDM parties are busy in the purchase and sale of the assembly members but PTI will take legal action against those who are found guilty in floor crossing.

