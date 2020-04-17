UrduPoint.com
Sadaqat-ul-Fitr Will Be Rs 100 This Year: Raghib Naeemi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:56 PM

Sadaqat-ul-Fitr will be Rs 100 this year: Raghib Naeemi

The amount of Fitrana (Sadaqat-ul-Fitr for the holy month of Ramazan) will be Rs 100 for each person of the family this year and it could be given before Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The amount of Fitrana (Sadaqat-ul-Fitr for the holy month of Ramazan) will be Rs 100 for each person of the family this year and it could be given before Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

It was said by head of Jamia Naeemia Dr Raghib Naeemi in a statement, on Friday.

He said that the amount of Rs 100 would be paid to the deserving people by those who ate wheat flour.

He said those people who consumed barley would pay Rs 200 for each person whereas Rs 700 each would be paid for dates and Rs 1700 would be given as Sadaqat-ul-Fitr for raisins.

It is pertinent to mention here that giving of Sadaqat-ul-Fitr is mandatory for every Muslim for the month of Ramazan.

