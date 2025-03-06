Sadar Bazaar to have another food street

Another 'Food Street' will be setup on historic Bank Road, Sadar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Another 'Food Street' will be setup on historic Bank Road, Sadar.

Recently reshaped Bank Road, Sadar is to be made more attractive in the days to come. After the successful culmination of Bank Road's reshaping into a Pedestrian Street, the Rawalpindi Cantonement Board (RCB) has decided to outlet bunch of its cabin shops, recently set-up on the Bank Road.

The auctioned shops will be used for selling items of food, decorations and handicrafts. Six shops are being auctioned in the first section of the Bank Road. Having three sections of the project, a total of 18 cabin shops will be auctioned in a row to ultimately complete a stunning food street.

Rashid Saqib, Spokesman RCB in a brief talk with APP here on Thursday informed that a transparent auction was underway. He said that 31 biders participated for the 6 cabins of section one, on the first day of the auctions. The monthly rent based cabins will not only provide a more appealing environment, but also promote a peaceful shopping trend in the city.

"In a week or so, the auction process will be completed, as shops of each section are being auctioned separately. We are in efforts to provide maximum facilities to the citizens in the historic Sadar Bazaar of the city", he said.

It is worthy to note that the shops of size 8ft by 12ft each, are established on the side paths of the road starting from Metro Bus Station till the end of the first section nearing Jan Masjid. The shops are supposed to serve the visitors with food items, handicrafts and the decorative items.

The bazaar has already been provided with the executive washrooms, expanded car parking for each section and e-vehicles to facilitate the citizens.

Being a vehicle free zone, the Bank Road is expected to increase the number of visitors for its qualitative delivery of products and services.