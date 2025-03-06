Sadar Bazaar To Have Another Food Street
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 08:15 PM
Another 'Food Street' will be setup on historic Bank Road, Sadar
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Another 'Food Street' will be setup on historic Bank Road, Sadar.
Recently reshaped Bank Road, Sadar is to be made more attractive in the days to come. After the successful culmination of Bank Road's reshaping into a Pedestrian Street, the Rawalpindi Cantonement Board (RCB) has decided to outlet bunch of its cabin shops, recently set-up on the Bank Road.
The auctioned shops will be used for selling items of food, decorations and handicrafts. Six shops are being auctioned in the first section of the Bank Road. Having three sections of the project, a total of 18 cabin shops will be auctioned in a row to ultimately complete a stunning food street.
Rashid Saqib, Spokesman RCB in a brief talk with APP here on Thursday informed that a transparent auction was underway. He said that 31 biders participated for the 6 cabins of section one, on the first day of the auctions. The monthly rent based cabins will not only provide a more appealing environment, but also promote a peaceful shopping trend in the city.
"In a week or so, the auction process will be completed, as shops of each section are being auctioned separately. We are in efforts to provide maximum facilities to the citizens in the historic Sadar Bazaar of the city", he said.
It is worthy to note that the shops of size 8ft by 12ft each, are established on the side paths of the road starting from Metro Bus Station till the end of the first section nearing Jan Masjid. The shops are supposed to serve the visitors with food items, handicrafts and the decorative items.
The bazaar has already been provided with the executive washrooms, expanded car parking for each section and e-vehicles to facilitate the citizens.
Being a vehicle free zone, the Bank Road is expected to increase the number of visitors for its qualitative delivery of products and services.
Recent Stories
RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment System
Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s dema ..
LCCI, Mid City Hospital ink MoU
IHC serves notices in plea seeking production orders for Senator Ijaz
SP Saddar Zone pays surprise visit to PS Sangjani
China confident in achieving its 2025 GDP growth target: NDRC
Sugar crisis worsens as retailers announce sales’ suspension
Larkana Police significant success during encounter, most wanted by Police, two ..
FDA kicks off tree plantation drive to add environmental beauty
CM Maryam removes Mayo Hospital MS over poor management
SU, AMBILE to forge alliance to advance Sindhi language through AI
DPS&C annual fee increased by 8pc
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s demand15 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices in plea seeking production orders for Senator Ijaz7 minutes ago
-
SP Saddar Zone pays surprise visit to PS Sangjani7 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police significant success during encounter, most wanted by Police, two docoits killed7 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam removes Mayo Hospital MS over poor management35 minutes ago
-
SU, AMBILE to forge alliance to advance Sindhi language through AI26 minutes ago
-
DPS&C annual fee increased by 8pc7 minutes ago
-
Chairman hails WSSC for efficient three weeks cleanliness drive7 minutes ago
-
35th National Games will be held from May 1 to 9 and Thar jeep Rally from April 10 to 237 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari criticises KP govt’s performance, highlights Punjab’s achievements26 minutes ago
-
RDA Task Force conducts operation against 4 illegal Housing Schemes18 minutes ago
-
Despite challenges agriculture sector contributing most foreign exchange, Chairman Kisan Itehad18 minutes ago