Sadar Division Police Hold Flag March

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:58 PM

Sadar division police hold flag march

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sadar disivision police carried out a flag march to create a sense of protection among citizens on the start holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram in the coming days.

SP Sadar Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah led the march, which started from Scheme Mor and terminated at Idara Minhajul Quran.

The marchers passed through Thokar Niaz Beg, Haidery Colony, Shahpur Kanjrah, Bhobatian Chowk, and Khiaban Chowk. SDPOs and SHOs of Sadar division, officials of Elite Force, Dolphin, PRU and police mobile participated in it.

SP Sadar said that the objective behind the flag march was to create sense of security among people. He said that foolproof security would be provide during Muharram. He appealed to citizens to inform the police if they see any suspected person or thing.

