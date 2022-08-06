Sadar police arrested murderer

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The Sadar police on Saturday successfully arrested the alleged killer of a watchman Mukhtiar Hussain within 24 hours of the murder incident.

Police also recovered weapon from his possession.

According to police spokesman, a watchman named Mukhtiar Hussain was killed by an axe attack last night.

The accused Muhammad Ramzan resident of Muriyali managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness of the night. A case of the incident was registered with Sadar police station.

The police team led by SDPO Hafiz Muhammad Adnan Khan along with Sadar SHO Saleem Khan conducted a successful raid and arrested the accused Muhammad Ramzan. The police also recovered the murder weapon from his possession. During the interrogation, the accused confessed the killing.