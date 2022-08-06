UrduPoint.com

Sadar Police Arrested Murderer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Sadar police arrested murderer

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The Sadar police on Saturday successfully arrested the alleged killer of a watchman Mukhtiar Hussain within 24 hours of the murder incident.

Police also recovered weapon from his possession.

According to police spokesman, a watchman named Mukhtiar Hussain was killed by an axe attack last night.

The accused Muhammad Ramzan resident of Muriyali managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness of the night. A case of the incident was registered with Sadar police station.

The police team led by SDPO Hafiz Muhammad Adnan Khan along with Sadar SHO Saleem Khan conducted a successful raid and arrested the accused Muhammad Ramzan. The police also recovered the murder weapon from his possession. During the interrogation, the accused confessed the killing.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Police Police Station From Weapon

Recent Stories

NA Speaker asked for removal of Raja Riaz as Opp l ..

NA Speaker asked for removal of Raja Riaz as Opp leader

2 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet: 21 members take oath at Governor H ..

Punjab cabinet: 21 members take oath at Governor House

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Cambodia agree to intensify bilateral en ..

Pakistan, Cambodia agree to intensify bilateral engagement

3 hours ago
 Fawad asks Ministers concerned if Pak airspace use ..

Fawad asks Ministers concerned if Pak airspace used for drone strike

4 hours ago
 Israeli air strikes in Gaza: Ten Palestinian inclu ..

Israeli air strikes in Gaza: Ten Palestinian including five years old girl marty ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to invest 1b$ in Pakistan's different sectors

UAE to invest 1b$ in Pakistan's different sectors

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.