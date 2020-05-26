Sadda hospital technician dies of coronavirus

KURRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :A senior medical technician of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sadda, who was tested positive for coronavirus died here on Wednesday.

Hospital officials said senior technician, Ashraf Gul was shifted to Peshawar incritical condition after tested COVID-19 positive.

He was burried in ancestral graveyard in Khan Baba village following all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).