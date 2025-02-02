Saddar Baroni police arrest two firecracker dealers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Saddar Baroni police conducting an operation managed to arrest two firecracker dealers and recovered huge quantity of firecrackers.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police arrested two accused namely Ali Haider and Toheed on recovery of huge quantity of cotton balls, pomegranates, firecrackers and other items.

The accused will be challaned with solid evidence.

Those who endanger the lives of the citizens through fireworks cannot escape the grip of the law, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar.

Fireworks manufacturing, sale and purchase are a crime according to law, he said adding, the operations will continue against illegal businesses.

The operation against firecracker dealers was being conducted on the directives of City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani.