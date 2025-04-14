Saddar bazaars declared no-go zone for encroachment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board is conducting an operation against encroachments in Saddar, with CEO Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi directly overseeing the efforts.

The board has declared key commercial areas, including Haider Road, Adamjee Road, Kashmir Road, Chota Bazaar, and Canning Road, as no-go zones for encroachments.

According to the details, during the operation, 17 trucks of material were confiscated from Saddar Bazaar.

The spokesman RCB said that the CEO has instructed that any attempt at encroachment will be met with immediate action, and no leniency will be shown.

The operation aims to keep markets clean, spacious, and convenient for the public.

He said that the traders have been advised to cooperate with the anti-encroachment teams to completely eliminate encroachments.

On the other side, citizens have welcomed the initiative, praising the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board for improving traffic flow, beautifying the cantonment area, and facilitating traders and buyers.

The board plans to continue this effort on a permanent basis, said the spokesman.