Saddar Circle Police net 281 Proclaimed Offenders in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) : Saddar police in their ongoing operation against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) conducted raids and netted total 281 allegedly involved in heinous crimes including 55 of A category and 226 of B category.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Circle police also registered 208 FIRs and arrested 209 accused for possessing illegal weapons including 24 kalashnikov, 11 rifles, eight 12 bore rifles, 154 pistols and 2397 rounds.

He informed, the Circle police in their operations against drug peddlers held 184 and registered FIRs against all the accused besides recovering 61 kg drugs, 960 liters liquor, 1545 grams heroin and 10 kg opium.

He told that the police managed to recover 13 stolen vehicles and 13 motorcycles worth over Rs 30 million.

He informed on the special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO), the SPs of the district formed special police teams headed by senior police officers to control dacoities, robbories and other cases.

SHOs were given the tasks to net the criminals and directed to enhance police patrolling in their respective areas to control crime rate.

To a question he informed that Rawalpindi district police registered 24 murder cases in July and managed to arrest most of the accused allegedly involved in murder cases.

Rawalpindi district police registered 106 cases against drug peddlers and rounded up 106 accused besides recovering over 86 kg charras during last month.

He said, the officials concerned on the directives of the CPO were assigned the task to curb activities of mischievous elements through high vigilance and effective policing.

Following these directions, strict patrolling was being maintained in the city and the police had busted several big gangs, he added.