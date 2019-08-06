UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saddar Circle Police Net 281 Proclaimed Offenders In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 06:45 PM

Saddar Circle Police net 281 Proclaimed Offenders in Rawalpindi

Saddar Circle police in their ongoing operation against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) conducted raids and netted total 281 allegedly involved in heinous crimes including 55 of A category and 226 of B category

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Saddar Circle police in their ongoing operation against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) conducted raids and netted total 281 allegedly involved in heinous crimes including 55 of A category and 226 of B category.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Circle police also registered 208 FIRs and arrested 209 accused for possessing illegal weapons including 24 kalashnikov, 11 rifles, eight 12 bore rifles, 154 pistols and 2397 rounds.

He informed, the Circle police in their operations against drug peddlers held 184 and registered FIRs against all the accused besides recovering 61 kg drugs, 960 liters liquor, 1545 grams heroin and 10 kg opium.

He told that the police managed to recover 13 stolen vehicles and 13 motorcycles worth over Rs 30 million.

He informed on the special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO), the SPs of the district formed special police teams headed by senior police officers to control dacoities, robbories and other cases.

SHOs were given the tasks to net the criminals and directed to enhance police patrolling in their respective areas to control crime rate.

To a question he informed that Rawalpindi district police registered 24 murder cases in July and managed to arrest most of the accused allegedly involved in murder cases.

Rawalpindi district police registered 106 cases against drug peddlers and rounded up 106 accused besides recovering over 86 kg charras during last month.

He said, the officials concerned on the directives of the CPO were assigned the task to curb activities of mischievous elements through high vigilance and effective policing.

Following these directions, strict patrolling was being maintained in the city and the police had busted several big gangs, he added.

Related Topics

Murder Police Drugs Vehicles Rawalpindi Circle Saddar July Criminals All Million

Recent Stories

FCA unifying customs electronic systems across Emi ..

30 minutes ago

AED36 million in Comoros development projects: ERC

30 minutes ago

Effective policing measures being adopted to win p ..

8 seconds ago

Talks on New Deal to Restore INF Treaty Could Be H ..

10 seconds ago

Minister for timely installation of water filtrati ..

12 seconds ago

SAG gold-medal aspirant Pak judokas to undergo tra ..

14 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.