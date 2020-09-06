Saddar Division police net 22, A category & 57, B category POs in August

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Saddar Division Police in their ongoing operation against drug peddlers, bootleggers, lawbreakers and Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net 22, A category criminals and 57, B category POs during August.

According to a police spokesman, the division police also rounded up 297 criminals including 115 for holding illegal weapons, 71 drug peddlers and bootleggers during the period.

He said, Saddar Division police under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Zia ud Din Ahmed on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids against lawbreakers in different areas of the division.

He said, the division police netted 115 persons and registered 101 cases against them for possessing illegal weapons. Police also recovered 12 Kalashnikov, 14 guns, 77 pistols and two daggers from their possession during the period.

Saddar Division police also registered 68 cases against drug paddlers and bootleggers and arrested 71 accused besides seizing over 45 kg charras, 6600 grams opium, over one kg heroin and 324 liters liquor during last month.

The spokesman informed that the division police taking action against gamblers registered two FIRs and arrested 22 accused. Police also recovered cash stake money amounting to Rs 84,190 besides 11 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

The Division Police also managed to net four loudspeaker Act violators and registered three cases.

He said that the police would continue their operation against anti-social elements and indiscriminate action would be taken against the lawbreakers.