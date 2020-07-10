UrduPoint.com
Saddar Division Police Net 85 POs, 64 Drug Peddlers, 67 For Holding Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:58 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Saddar Division Police in their ongoing operation against drug peddlers, bootleggers, lawbreakers and proclaimed offenders, managed to nab 85 POs, 67 for holding illegal weapons, 64 drug peddlers and bootleggers during July.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Division police under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Zia ud Din Ahmed on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids against lawbreakers in different areas of the division.

He said, the division police registered 74 cases against accused for possessing illegal weapons and netted 67.

Police also recovered two Kalashnikov, six guns/rifles, 61 pistols, a revolver 32 bore, a carbine, one mauser pistol and a dagger from their possession.

Saddar Division police also registered 63 cases against 64 drug paddlers and bootleggers and seized over 30 kg charras and 604 liters liquor.

Some 85 POs including 14 of A category and 71 of B category were also sent behind the bars during the period.

Zia ud Din said that the police would continue their operation against anti-social elements and indiscriminate action would be taken against the lawbreakers.

