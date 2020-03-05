UrduPoint.com
Saddar Divison Police Rawalpindi Net 244 Criminals In Feb

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 06:47 PM

Saddar Division police arrested 244 criminals during February and recovered weapons, drugs, liquor and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Saddar Division police arrested 244 criminals during February and recovered weapons, drugs, liquor and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Division police under the supervision of Superintendent Police, Saddar Zia ud Din Ahmed conducted raids and arrested 71 accused for possessing illegal weapons. Police also recovered eight Kalashnikovs, eight guns, four rifles, 56 pistols, two daggers and a large number of rounds of different bores.

Police rounded up 68 drug peddlers and seized over 32.5 kga marijuana, 2.5 kgs opium, 660 grams heroin, 401 liters liquor and other items from their possession.

Saddar Division police in its crackdown against gamblers managed to net 67 accused allegedly involved in betting and recovered stake money from their possession.

Police also sent behind the bars 26 accused for violating Punjab Sound System Act.

He said, police while conducting raids against kite sellers and kite flyers registered 10 FIRs and arrested 12 violators.

Due to the efforts made by the police, now considerable reduction was being noticed especially of vehicles lifting cases in the division, he added.

He informed that police patrolling to control crime rate had also been made more effective.

