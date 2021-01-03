UrduPoint.com
Saddar Food Street Gets A New Look

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 03:10 PM

Saddar Food Street gets a new look

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has renovated Saddar Food Street under Shinning Saddar project and new features and activities were added to attract the citizens and provide them traditional and fast food items at one place.

According to RCB spokesman, Secretary Board, Qaiser Mehmood, the Food Street facility was first opened in 2015 but,later on closed due to some reasons particularly after Covid-19 pandemic. However, the new management of the Board headed by Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), Omar Farooq and Additional CEO, Maria Jabeen made efforts to revive the Food Street under Shinning Saddar Project, he added.

A special project was launched to provide quality food items to the food lovers. Now, the citizens can enjoy all kind of food items like fried fish, Bar B.

Q, chicken karhai, roasted chicken, fried meat, chicken rice, corn soups, snacks, dahi bhalay, fruit chart, finger chips, finder fish, sweets and other items at the food street.

The Board has revamped the whole area which has been beautifully decorated, he added.

He informed that the Food Street would remain open from sunset to late night.

To a question he said, the board had launched Rs 325 million development project, titled " Shining Saddar" for beautification of Saddar bazaar.

He said, under the project Rs 150 million had been allocated for repair of roads and footpaths, Rs. 30 million for beautification of markets, Rs. 120 million for laying underground electricity cables and Rs 25 million for construction of parking areas.

