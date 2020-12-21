Saddar Police Hassanabdal successfully traced blind murder of a taxi driver

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :DPO Syed Khalid Hamdani has said that Saddar Police Hassanabdal has successfully traced the blind murder of a taxi driver and arrested three accused.

The accused booked a taxi fare from Mansehra and on the way, he shot the victim in the head and snatched the taxi and later set the car on fire to erase the image of the murder, he told a press conference in Hassanabdal.

He said that on November 18, 2020, police were informed that a corpse was lying with his hands and feet tied behind his back, a black cloth was tied over his face and blood was flowing from his head.

Later, the deceased was identified as Sajjad Ahmed son of Abdul Sattar Qaum Tanoli resident of Safida Tehsil and Mansehra District taking note of the incident, I formed an investigation team comprising DSP Circle Hassanabdal Raja Fayyaz-ul-Haq, SHO Police Station Saddar Hassanabdal Niaz Ahmed, HIU Zulfiqar Khan in charge and Jahanzeb Khan in charge IT Cell.

Tracing this blind murder and solving the case was a challenge for this team and DSP Led by Hassanabdal Raja Fayyaz-ul-Haq, the team worked day and night using their professional skills and modern scientific technology to trace the blind murder.

The investigation team arrested the accused Ibrahim Khan son of Saaz Gul resident of Bhoi Gaar Tehsil Hassanabdal of Attock District, Mohammad Ishaq son of Mohammad Zaman resident of Bhoi Gaar Tehsil Hassanabdal of Attock District and Mohammad Sajjad son of Mohammad Rafiq resident of Mansehra. We booked a taxi from Mansehra on November 15, 2020 and made a program to snatch the car and after booking the car to go to the taxi from Mansehra for Rs. 2700, we killed the driver and snatched the car. DPO Attock said that the accused in this case will be challaned with solid evidence and the court will convict them.