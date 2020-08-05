Saddar police net 316 criminals including 82 drug peddlers, 112 for holding illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Saddar Division Police in their ongoing operation against drug peddlers, bootleggers, lawbreakers and Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net 316 criminals including 112 for holding illegal weapons, 82 drug peddlers and bootleggers during July.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Division police under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Zia ud Din Ahmed on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids against lawbreakers in different areas of the division.

He said, the division police netted 112 persons and registered 116 cases against them for possessing illegal weapons. Police also recovered eight Kalashnikov, 17 guns, 94 pistols, one carbines, one mauser and three daggers from their possession during the period.

Saddar Division police also registered cases against 87 drug paddlers and bootleggers and arrested 82 accused besides seizing over 54 kg charras, 1300 grams heroin and 1508 liters liquor during last month.

The spokesman informed that the division police taking action against gamblers registered three FIRs and arrested 17 accused. Police also recovered cash stake money amounting to Rs 108,440, 15 mobile phones, six motorcycles, a Suzuki carry van and other items from their possession.

Rawal Division Police also managed to net eight shopkeepers for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued against Covid-19 and registered five cases.

He said, Police in their crackdown against Proclaimed Offenders arrested 10, A category criminals and 81, B category POs.

He said that the police would continue their operation against anti-social elements and indiscriminate action would be taken against the lawbreakers.