Saddar Police recover 1180g hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The district police arrested a drug dealer recovering 1180 grams of hashish from him here in the limits of Saddar police station on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

Following these instructions, a team of Saddar Police Station led by SHO Malik Sajid, during a routine patrol, arrested an accused drug dealer named Muhammad Khalid son of Muhammad Ramzan, a resident of CRBC Chowk. The police also recovered 1180 grams of hashish from his possession. A case has also been registered against the arrested accused.