Saddar Wah Police Arrest PO Wanted In Murder, Dacoity Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Saddar Wah Police in an operation arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in security guard's murder case and a dacoity, said a police spokesman here on Saturday.
He informed that the PO namely Waqas had killed a security guard of a medicine company by firing in a dacoity.
The case was registered in Saddar Wah Police last year and an accomplice of the PO was arrested earlier.
Saddar Wah Police in their efforts to net the PO were conducting raids and managed to arrest the accused using all means including human intelligence, Superintendent of Police, Potohar said adding, the PO will be challaned with solid evidence.
He informed that the arrest of POs wanted in heinous crimes is important in providing justice to the victims.
