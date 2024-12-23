Saddar Wah Police Arrest Two Robbers, Bike Lifters
Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Police have busted a robbers, bike lifting gang by arresting two of active members of the gang and recovered cash Rs 40,500, a stolen motorcycle, two mobile phones, LED, weapons and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police rounded up two robbers, street criminals and bike lifters namely Kafeel and Muhammad Ali and recovered Rs 40,500, a stolen motorcycle, two mobile phones, LED, weapons and other items.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar Nasir Nawaz said that police are making efforts to net other members of the gang.
