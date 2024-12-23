Open Menu

Saddar Wah Police Arrest Two Robbers, Bike Lifters

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Saddar Wah Police arrest two robbers, bike lifters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Police have busted a robbers, bike lifting gang by arresting two of active members of the gang and recovered cash Rs 40,500, a stolen motorcycle, two mobile phones, LED, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police rounded up two robbers, street criminals and bike lifters namely Kafeel and Muhammad Ali and recovered Rs 40,500, a stolen motorcycle, two mobile phones, LED, weapons and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Nasir Nawaz said that police are making efforts to net other members of the gang.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Nasir Saddar Muhammad Ali Criminals From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..

16 minutes ago
 World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai Internat ..

World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference

16 minutes ago
 CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honh ..

CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program

29 minutes ago
 UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insur ..

UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers

31 minutes ago
 Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on ..

Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?

33 minutes ago
 UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelera ..

UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action

1 hour ago
EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

1 hour ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

1 hour ago
 UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festi ..

UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival

1 hour ago
 Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Youth-led 'Emirati District' takes flight at Dubai ..

Youth-led 'Emirati District' takes flight at Dubai International

2 hours ago
 Inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival to kick off on Jan ..

Inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival to kick off on January 3

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan