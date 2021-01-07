Saddar Zone of Islamabad police issues annual performance report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Saddar Zone police arrested 4146 accused during 2020 and recovered looted valuables worth Rs.528.5 million from them.

According to the performance report of Saddar Zone police issued here on Thursday, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed for renewed efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements. Under supervision of SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk, Saddar police succeeded to nab 4,146 accused during 2020 including 265 proclaimed offenders and 350 absconder wanted to police in murder, attempt to murder and other crime cases of heinous nature. Police also busted 94 gangs and nabbed 230 gangsters besides recovered of Rs.55.5 million from them.

Police arrested 1273 persons for having illegal weapons and 103 persons were also held for their alleged involvement in land grabbing activities besides registration of 32 cases against them.

A total of 140 auto-thieves were held and 59 vehicles and 49 bikes were recovered from their possession. Police nabbed 596 drug pushers and recovered cache of narcotics from them.

Police also submitted challans of 361 cases in courts against 376 persons possessing illegal weapons and four Kalashnikovs/rifles, 12 guns, 331 pistols, 17 daggers and 4098 rounds were recovered from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and SP (Saddar Zone) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk have appreciated this performance. They said that police have the prime responsibility to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and it should be ensured through effective measures.