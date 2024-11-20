Saddar Zone Police Arrested 3851 Outlaws In Last 10 Months
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad Police Saddar zone teams have carried out an extensive crackdown against criminal elements in the Federal capital over the past 10 months to maintain peace and security.
A public relations officer told APP that, during this period, the Saddar zone police teams arrested a total of 3851 accused involved in various criminal activities and recovered cash and valuables worth over 44.5 million rupees from their possession. Moreover 360 accused of 161 criminal gangs were also apprehended.
As part of the ongoing "Nasha Ab Nahi" movement in the federal capital, Saddar zone police teams arrested 419 drug dealers and seized 157 kilogram of hashish, 191 kilograms of heroin, 13-kilogram ice and 1517 liters of liquor from their possession.
Additionally, Saddar zone police teams also conducted extensive operations against those possessing illegal weapons and recovered 41 rifles, 341 pistols and 1906 rounds of ammunition from their possession.
Similarly, 111 cars and bikes were also recovered from vehicle lifters, while 1017 absconders and court fugitives were also arrested from various areas of the Saddar zone during the last 10 months.
DIG Syed Ali Raza emphasized that the Islamabad Police are utilizing all available resources to eliminate drug dealers and criminal elements from the federal capital. DIG Raza also added that those involved in the heinous crimes of drug and liquor trafficking would be brought to justice.
Citizens are urged to report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals, or activities to their respective police stations or the emergency helpline "Pukar-15".
