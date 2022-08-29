UrduPoint.com

Saddened To See Devastation Caused By Floods In Pakistan: Modi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and condoled with the families of the victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and condoled with the families of the victims.

In a post on the social media platform Twitter, he said, "Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy."

More Stories From Pakistan

