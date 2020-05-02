Saddiqabad cattle market opened

(@FahadShabbir)

District Administration here Saturday opened Saddiqabad cattle market that was closed in last March due to corona pandemic

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) : District Administration here Saturday opened Saddiqabad cattle market that was closed in last March due to corona pandemic.

The decision to open Saddiqabad weekly cattle market was taken in the light of government's directives.

District administration has also directed organizers to follow standard operating procedures and ensure maintaining social distancing to prevent spreading of corona.

Meanwhile a team of district administration led by tehsildar Khar, Bakht Jehan visited butchers shops at Saddiqabad and inspected quality of meat being sold there. He also checked prices of daily-use edible items and warned strict action against those found guilty of profiteering and hoarding.