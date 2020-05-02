UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saddiqabad Cattle Market Opened

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 05:32 PM

Saddiqabad cattle market opened

District Administration here Saturday opened Saddiqabad cattle market that was closed in last March due to corona pandemic

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) : District Administration here Saturday opened Saddiqabad cattle market that was closed in last March due to corona pandemic.

The decision to open Saddiqabad weekly cattle market was taken in the light of government's directives.

District administration has also directed organizers to follow standard operating procedures and ensure maintaining social distancing to prevent spreading of corona.

Meanwhile a team of district administration led by tehsildar Khar, Bakht Jehan visited butchers shops at Saddiqabad and inspected quality of meat being sold there. He also checked prices of daily-use edible items and warned strict action against those found guilty of profiteering and hoarding.

Related Topics

March Market Government

Recent Stories

PM says Corona Relief Fund to be audited

10 minutes ago

Eight among 2 POs arrested 1.5 kg Hashish seized i ..

3 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman directs be ..

3 minutes ago

KP Transport Dept works-out new public transport f ..

3 minutes ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Kh ..

3 minutes ago

Govt's top priority to get rid of pandemic, reviva ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.