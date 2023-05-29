UrduPoint.com

Sadequain Awards Ceremony On May 30

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Sadequain Awards ceremony on May 30

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Sadequain Award 2023 ceremony will be held on May 30 at 5:30 pm at Frere Hall (Bagh Jinnah).

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori will be the chief guest on the occasion. Administrator Karachi Dr.Syed Saifur Rahman will also grace the occasion.

The winners of the painting and calligraphy exhibition will be given awards.

