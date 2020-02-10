UrduPoint.com
Sadequain Was Remembered On 33rd Death Anniversary

Renowned calligrapher, painter and poet of the world fame Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi, commonly known as Sadequain Naqash or Sadequain was remembered on his 33rd death anniversary on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Renowned calligrapher, painter and poet of the world fame Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi, commonly known as Sadequain Naqash or Sadequain was remembered on his 33rd death anniversary on Monday.

Born on June 30, 1923 in Amroha in a family of calligraphers, his true talent was discovered by Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy who brought Sadequain into the limelight, reported a private news channel.

With his heavy profile of drawing over three thousands paintings, Sadequain was conferred on Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz at national level besides honored with the world's highest and most prestigious art award in Paris.

His unique style of Islamic calligraphy was acknowledged the world over.

He was also granted with title 'Pakasu of the East' for his magical line works, particularly in calligraphic art.

Sadequain was died on February 10, 1987 at the age of 57 in Karachi, leaving behind several generations of mourners.

