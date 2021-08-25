Sadhu Bela festival concludes in Sukkur

UrduPoint.com

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The annual three-day death anniversary celebrations of Baba Bankhandi Maharaj at the Sadh Belo temple in Sukkur concluded on Wednesday which continued three days.

During 3-days annual death anniversary a large number of devotees, from across Sindh, participated in the anniversary programme.

Washdew, brother of Shaddani Darbar caretaker and others took part in religious rituals while other devotees threw rose petals in the river as a mark of respect for the Baba.

Local Singers sung religious hymns for the Baba and earned great applause from the audience.

The Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister, Arslan Shaikh, who reached the temple accompanied by district administration's officials, said that Hindus and Muslims were brothers.

The Sadhu Bela temple has separate places of worship for men and women, a library with books on religion and Hindu mythology, separate dining rooms for women and men, washrooms and a large garden. The living quarters of the Baba and his disciples have also been preserved.

