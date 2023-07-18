Open Menu

Sadia Danish Becomes First Woman To Be Elected As GB Assembly Deputy Speaker

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 18, 2023 | 03:42 PM

Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as GB Assembly deputy speaker

The election took place on Monday, where no opposition member submitted nomination papers for the position, securing her uncontested victory.

Gilgit: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2023) Sadia Danish, a member of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has made history as she becomes the first woman to be elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

The election took place on Monday, where no opposition member submitted nomination papers for the position, securing her uncontested victory.

The ruling bloc, comprising PPP, PML-N, JUI-F, and members of PTI's forward bloc, nominated Sadia Danish as the seventh Deputy Speaker of GB. Her political career has seen her serve as a member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly from 2009 to 2014, and she has also held positions in the GB cabinet.

After taking the oath, Sadia Danish expressed her gratitude to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Chief Minister Gulbar Khan, and other assembly members.

Gilgit-Baltistan has experienced significant political changes recently, witnessing the appointment of a new speaker, deputy speaker, and chief minister all within 39 days. Previously, PTI forward bloc leader Gul Bar Khan assumed the role of GB's new chief minister after Khalid Khurshid, from the same party, was disqualified due to a fake degree case.

Earlier, on June 8, Nazir Ahmed was elected as the speaker following the no-confidence motion that led to the removal of his predecessor, Amjad Ali Zaidi.

