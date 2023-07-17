Sadia Danish elected GB LA Deputy Speaker unopposed

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Sadia Danish of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly on Monday.

No other assembly member has submitted nomination papers for the slot.

Presiding over the assembly session, Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate announced that Sadia Danish was elected as Deputy Speaker uncontested.

Sadia Danish is the first woman Deputy Speaker in the GB's history. She also remained LA member from 2009 to 2014 and was also part of the GB cabinet.