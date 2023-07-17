Sadia Danish elects unopposed Deputy Speaker GB Assembly

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) member of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, Sadia Danish has been elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

No member of the Assembly submitted nomination papers against her and Speaker of the GB Assembly Nazir Ahmed Advocate, while presiding over the 22nd session, announced the election of the Member of the Assembly Sadia Danish to the post of Deputy Speaker uncontested.

In the parliamentary history of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, Sadia Danish is the first woman member of the Assembly whowas elected to the post of Deputy Speaker. Earlier, Sadia Danish was a member of the Gilgit-Baltistan LegislativeAssembly from 2009 to 2014 and was also part of the GB cabinet.