Open Menu

Sadia Danish Elects Unopposed Deputy Speaker GB Assembly

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Sadia Danish elects unopposed Deputy Speaker GB Assembly

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) member of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, Sadia Danish has been elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

No member of the Assembly submitted nomination papers against her and Speaker of the GB Assembly Nazir Ahmed Advocate, while presiding over the 22nd session, announced the election of the Member of the Assembly Sadia Danish to the post of Deputy Speaker uncontested.

In the parliamentary history of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, Sadia Danish is the first woman member of the Assembly whowas elected to the post of Deputy Speaker. Earlier, Sadia Danish was a member of the Gilgit-Baltistan LegislativeAssembly from 2009 to 2014 and was also part of the GB cabinet.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Women Post From Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Global temperatures soar as US and China renew cli ..

Global temperatures soar as US and China renew climate talks

7 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates 5 high-tech halls at Tishreen Univ ..

ERC inaugurates 5 high-tech halls at Tishreen University in Syria

16 minutes ago
 Shakeel, Agha hit fifties, bring Pakistan back on ..

Shakeel, Agha hit fifties, bring Pakistan back on track against Sri Lanka

28 minutes ago
 Pervez Khattak launches PTI- Parliamentarians

Pervez Khattak launches PTI- Parliamentarians

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan expresses dissent on new financial model ..

Pakistan expresses dissent on new financial model for ICC events

50 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is j ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is just around the corner?

2 hours ago
Emirates Development Bank wins International Finan ..

Emirates Development Bank wins International Finance award for &#039;Best Region ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#0 ..

Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#039;s latest events and program ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Government delegation participates in United N ..

UAE Government delegation participates in United Nations High-Level Political Fo ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organis ..

Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organises Arabic Poetry Forum in Guin ..

2 hours ago
 Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister ..

OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister Discuss Muslim World Situatio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan