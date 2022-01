Sadia laid to rest in army graveyard

(@FahadShabbir)

Sadia Azam daughter of late Maj. Muhammad Azam passed away here on Thursday evening

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Sadia Azam daughter of late Maj. Muhammad Azam passed away here on Thursday evening.

Her funeral prayers, held in Askari 7 after Friday prayers, were attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.

The deceased was laid to rest in army graveyard.