Open Menu

Sadiq Adabi Jirga Honors Renowned Pashto Poet Sarwar Khattak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Sadiq Adabi Jirga honors renowned Pashto Poet Sarwar Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Sadiq Adabi Jirga on Monday arranged a literary function and Mushaira in honor of Sarwar Mahmood Khattak, Vice President of the Jirga at Al-Sadiq Public High school Teri, District Karak the other day in which his Pashto Poetry Collection “Da Shahbaz Manzil” was also formally launched locally.

The event was consisted of two sessions, presided over by Saadat Sahar, a famous Pashto Poet, Writer and Researcher from Lachi, distroct Kohat.

On this occasion, Jirga President Professor Aziz Qureshi presented his detailed paper on “Da Shahbaz Manzil” and described Sarwar Mahmood Khattak as a poet who expresses Pashtun values in the light of his Pashtun, Pashtunwali and poetic thoughts.

Senior Librarian Abdul Ghafoor while highlighting various aspects of the personality of Sarwar Mahmood, said that he is a true and genuine person. He has immense love for this soil, that is why he has written many songs in love for the country and the nation.

Former MNA Shams-ur-Rahman Khattak in his address appreciated Sarwar Khattak’s welfare spirit and called it a prominent aspect of his personality. Majlis President Saadat Sahar also shed light on Sarwar Mahmood Khattak’s poetry and personality. Syed Akbar Hashmi presented a poem of appreciation to the members of the Jirga and Sarwar Mahmood Khattak. Ehsan Sabirkhel presented Sarwar Mahmood’s poetry with chants and received applause from the audience.

In the 2nd Session, an open Mushaira was held in which Israr Sufi, Tabassum Khattak, Amir Hamza Bawar, Iftikhar Sharar, Mubarak Qurban, Usman Sabahtak, Aziz Qureshi, Syed Akbar and Atif Anokhi presented their poetry. Sarwar Mahmood Khattak in his concluding remarks thanked all the guests and members of the Jirga for attending the event and their encouragement in the literary field.

Related Topics

Jirga Kohat Karak Amir Hamza Event All From Love

Recent Stories

PITB’s e-FOAS to be implemented in Punjab Food A ..

PITB’s e-FOAS to be implemented in Punjab Food Authority, agreement signed

45 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan

Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan

3 hours ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussion ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on ME situation

3 hours ago
 12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan ..

12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan Iqbal

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day ..

Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day'

3 hours ago
Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief ..

Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Go ..

3 hours ago
 realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Da ..

Realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk—More Units to Be Rele ..

4 hours ago
 SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi

SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi

4 hours ago
 PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business ..

PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week

5 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says t ..

Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says there is no justice at all

5 hours ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigatio ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan