Sadiq Adabi Jirga honors renowned Pashto Poet Sarwar Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Sadiq Adabi Jirga on Monday arranged a literary function and Mushaira in honor of Sarwar Mahmood Khattak, Vice President of the Jirga at Al-Sadiq Public High school Teri, District Karak the other day in which his Pashto Poetry Collection “Da Shahbaz Manzil” was also formally launched locally.

The event was consisted of two sessions, presided over by Saadat Sahar, a famous Pashto Poet, Writer and Researcher from Lachi, distroct Kohat.

On this occasion, Jirga President Professor Aziz Qureshi presented his detailed paper on “Da Shahbaz Manzil” and described Sarwar Mahmood Khattak as a poet who expresses Pashtun values in the light of his Pashtun, Pashtunwali and poetic thoughts.

Senior Librarian Abdul Ghafoor while highlighting various aspects of the personality of Sarwar Mahmood, said that he is a true and genuine person. He has immense love for this soil, that is why he has written many songs in love for the country and the nation.

Former MNA Shams-ur-Rahman Khattak in his address appreciated Sarwar Khattak’s welfare spirit and called it a prominent aspect of his personality. Majlis President Saadat Sahar also shed light on Sarwar Mahmood Khattak’s poetry and personality. Syed Akbar Hashmi presented a poem of appreciation to the members of the Jirga and Sarwar Mahmood Khattak. Ehsan Sabirkhel presented Sarwar Mahmood’s poetry with chants and received applause from the audience.

In the 2nd Session, an open Mushaira was held in which Israr Sufi, Tabassum Khattak, Amir Hamza Bawar, Iftikhar Sharar, Mubarak Qurban, Usman Sabahtak, Aziz Qureshi, Syed Akbar and Atif Anokhi presented their poetry. Sarwar Mahmood Khattak in his concluding remarks thanked all the guests and members of the Jirga for attending the event and their encouragement in the literary field.