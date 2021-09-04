Sadiq Ali Memon visits rain-affected areas of Thatta

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon visited various rain-affected areas of Thatta city.

Officials concerned of local administration and other notables were also present on the occasion, said a statement on Saturday.

Sadiq Ali Memon reviewed the situation arising out of the rains and the measures taken to deal with it.

On the occasion, Sadiq Memon issued orders for draining out rain water and directed the officers not to be negligent in the relief work.

He assured the people that the government would not leave them alone in this difficult time.