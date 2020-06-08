Sadiq appointed as Pak special representative for Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Government of Pakistan has appointed Ambassador (retd) Mohammad Sadiq as Special Representative for Afghanistan.

Ambassador (R) Sadiq, an officer of the Foreign Service of Pakistan, has wide-ranging experience in diplomacy, including extensive expertise on Afghanistan where he served as the country's ambassador from 2008-2014, Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release on Monday said.

During his diplomatic career, he served in a number of key capitals, including Brussels, Beijing and Washington.

He served as the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2007-2008. Ambassador Sadiq had also served as Secretary National Security Division (NSD) from March 2014 to October 2016.