Sadiq Art Festival Held At Sadiq Public School

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The 2nd edition of Sadiq Art Festival was organised by the Art Club of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur, in which 82 students from various schools of Bahawalpur and 300 students from Sadiq Public School participated in a live painting competition.

In addition, nearly 400 beautiful artworks by students were displayed in the Annual Art Exhibition 2025. Principal of Sadiq Public School Mr. David Dowdles presided over the event, while the chief guest of the ceremony was renowned designer CEO of Ayesha & Zunaira Cloth Brand Mrs.

Ayesha Mahmood.

According to the results, Maryam Haider of Army Public School won in the external students' category. In the second category, Khadija tul-Kubra of Government Graduate College for Women was declared the winner. Ayesha Amjad of Islamia University Bahawalpur won the third category, and Lena Zahra of Umm al-Qura School was the winner of the fourth category. Among the students from the host school, Meerab Fatima, Amna Jamshed, and Muhammad Huzaifa were declared winners.

