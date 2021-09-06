Sadiq Memon felicitates Haider Ali on winning gold medal in Paralympics

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sadiq Ali Memon Monday congratulated Haider Ali on winning gold medal in Paralympics.

He said by winning gold medal in Paralympics Haider Ali had made the whole nation proud.

Haider Ali had won the first gold medal for Pakistan in the Paralympics. He contracted polio 15 days after his birth. He proved that all difficulties could be overcome with courage.