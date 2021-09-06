UrduPoint.com

Sadiq Memon Felicitates Haider Ali On Winning Gold Medal In Paralympics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Sadiq Memon felicitates Haider Ali on winning gold medal in Paralympics

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sadiq Ali Memon Monday congratulated Haider Ali on winning gold medal in Paralympics.

He said by winning gold medal in Paralympics Haider Ali had made the whole nation proud.

Haider Ali had won the first gold medal for Pakistan in the Paralympics. He contracted polio 15 days after his birth. He proved that all difficulties could be overcome with courage.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Polio Gold All

Recent Stories

Ajman Chamber discusses commercial cooperation wit ..

Ajman Chamber discusses commercial cooperation with India

6 minutes ago
 OPPO Celebrates the Unsung Heroes of Pakistan Thro ..

OPPO Celebrates the Unsung Heroes of Pakistan Through OPPO Reno6 Lens

13 minutes ago
 The Real Quality King realme C21 is Now Available ..

The Real Quality King realme C21 is Now Available in a 3GB+32GB Version

18 minutes ago
 Visit of DG ISI Lft General Faiz Hameed to Kabul i ..

Visit of DG ISI Lft General Faiz Hameed to Kabul is a link in the peace process. ..

21 minutes ago
 Proposal to reduce power tariff in winter supporte ..

Proposal to reduce power tariff in winter supported: Mian Zahid Hussain

31 minutes ago
 UAE Government Development and the Future Office l ..

UAE Government Development and the Future Office launched the &#039;Futureneers& ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.