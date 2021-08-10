UrduPoint.com

Sadiq Memon Lauds Private Sector's Role In Rehabilitation Of Children With Disabilities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 07:09 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon has said that Sindh Government has been taking effective measures for the welfare of differently-abled persons and in this regard the role of private sector is also appreciable.

He stated this while visiting Darul Sukun here on Tuesday. On this CEO of Darul Sukun Ana Danial and Manager HR Tariq Sambul were also present, said a statement.

Sadiq visited different parts of the Darul Sukun and appreciated the facilities, which were being provided to the children with disabilities.

Ana Danial briefed Sadiq Ali Memon about the performance of the institute and said that it was established in 1969 and presently 465 children with multiple disabilities were being provided facilities round the clock.

He said that children with disabilities are also part of the society and we must provide them protection, care and medical facilities as well.

He said that it was a matter of pleasure that the private sector had been providing facilities to the children with multiple disabilities and his department DEPD was fully ready to coordinate with private sector.

Sadiq Ali Memon said that Sindh Government had been providing vocational training and rehabilitation facilities to differently-abled persons across the province.

