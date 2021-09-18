Sadiq Memon pays surprise visit to education centre Thatta

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh, Sadiq Ali Memon on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Government Special Education and Rehabilitation Center Jungshahi Road Makli Thatta.

During his visit, he inspected various ongoing classes and checked attendance registers of the students and muster roll as well, said an official.

The Principal of the Centre, Nadeem Ibrahim briefed the SACM that presently as many as 65 children with disabilities were being provided with education and physiotherapy, pre-vocational training with free pick and drop, free uniforms, stationary, school bags, books and sports/ music facilities.

He also informed that annual picnic was also being arranged for these students and were encouraged to participate in extra-curriculum activities.

The SACM appreciated the performance of the Centre.