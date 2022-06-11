Sadiq Sanjarani expresses sorrow over demise of Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader and member of Senate Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader and member of Senate Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro.

In his condolence message, he said that the political, parliamentary and social services of Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro would always be remembered.

The Chairman Senate prayed that may Allah Almighty bless his soul and gave fortitude to the breaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

In his condolence message, Deputy Chairman Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi paid tribute to the late Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro and said that he had always played a positive role as a member of the Senate.

It is impossible to fill the political and social horizon created by the demise of the late Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro.

In his condolence message, Leader of the House in Senate Azam Nazir Tarar said that the late Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro was a senior politician. Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro's social services not only for Sindh but for the whole of Pakistan would be remembered.

The late Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro always provided his full support in the legislative process. He has always been at the forefront of legislation regarding the backward sections of the society, he added.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Senator Dr. Shehzad Waseem in his condolence message said that the late Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandro was a man of ingenious personality and he has always played a pivotal role in legislating in the House and committees.

Dr Sikandar proved to be a powerful voice for the oppressed sections of the society, he added.