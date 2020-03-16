UrduPoint.com
Sadiq Sanjrani, Asad Qaiser Attend Funeral Of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed's Mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Acting President and Senate Chairman Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday attended the funeral of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed's mother in Chakwal.

He was flanked by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Leader of the House in Senate Senator Shibli Faraz, senators Sajjad Hussain Turi and Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, a press release said.

They expressed their condolences and also prayed for the forgiveness and elevation of the ranks in Jannah of the deceased.

