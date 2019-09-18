Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday called upon the international community to play its due role in stopping these grave human rights violations and resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) and the aspirations of the people of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 )

Talking to ptv news channel, he assured that Pakistan would continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris who have been suffering at the hands of Indian troops in their struggle for self-determination.

He further said that the 'National Parliamentarian Conference on Kashmir' on Wednesday (today) would convey a loud message to the entire world that Pakistan will stand with Kashmir unless they get their right to self-determination.

Voicing concerns over the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir, he said, adding, the world must act now before it is too late.

Chairman Senate has expressed his serious concern over the ongoing atrocities and brutalities being perpetrated against the innocent Kashmiris by Indian security forces.

Sadiq Sajrani said that Kashmiri's legitimate struggle could not be suppressed through state terrorism by the occupation Indian forces.

He said we are giving a strong message to world that all Pakistan's political leadership are on same page to raise voice for the kashmiri people.

He said this is the time that despite of all political and national differences, we should be united for Kashmir issue.

It is good development that international media are also started raising voices against Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir which is pinching India, he added.

Pakistan is determined to go to any extent to resolve Kashmir issue, adding, Kashmiris are nothing without Pakistan and we realize that Pakistan and its nation extend full support to Kashmiri brethren.