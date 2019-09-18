UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sadiq Sanjrani Called Upon Int'l Community To Play Its Role In Stopping Grave Human Rights Violations In Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:50 AM

Sadiq Sanjrani called upon Int'l community to play its role in stopping grave human rights violations in Kashmir

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday called upon the international community to play its due role in stopping these grave human rights violations and resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) and the aspirations of the people of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday called upon the international community to play its due role in stopping these grave human rights violations and resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) and the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

Talking to ptv news channel, he assured that Pakistan would continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris who have been suffering at the hands of Indian troops in their struggle for self-determination.

He further said that the 'National Parliamentarian Conference on Kashmir' on Wednesday (today) would convey a loud message to the entire world that Pakistan will stand with Kashmir unless they get their right to self-determination.

Voicing concerns over the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir, he said, adding, the world must act now before it is too late.

Chairman Senate has expressed his serious concern over the ongoing atrocities and brutalities being perpetrated against the innocent Kashmiris by Indian security forces.

Sadiq Sajrani said that Kashmiri's legitimate struggle could not be suppressed through state terrorism by the occupation Indian forces.

He said we are giving a strong message to world that all Pakistan's political leadership are on same page to raise voice for the kashmiri people.

He said this is the time that despite of all political and national differences, we should be united for Kashmir issue.

It is good development that international media are also started raising voices against Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir which is pinching India, he added.

Pakistan is determined to go to any extent to resolve Kashmir issue, adding, Kashmiris are nothing without Pakistan and we realize that Pakistan and its nation extend full support to Kashmiri brethren.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate World United Nations Same Moral Media All PTV Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Celebrating its 10th year, Ice Warrior Challenge p ..

11 minutes ago

Vivo Launches the New S1 for Rs. 35,999 Undisputed ..

11 minutes ago

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) e ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei snaps 10-day winning streak

2 minutes ago

Japan stuns Pakistan at Asian Men's Volleyball Cha ..

2 minutes ago

Modi can't defeat Kashmiris courage: PTI leader

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.