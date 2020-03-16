Sadiq Sanjrani calls for adopting precautionary measures against Coronavirus

Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday appealed to the nation for collectively pray to Almighty Allah to protect us from the fatalities of new coronavirus and give us strength to overcome the pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday appealed to the nation for collectively pray to Almighty Allah to protect us from the fatalities of new coronavirus and give us strength to overcome the pandemic.

Through a video message, he appealed that people should pray on Tuesday at 10:30am collectively for seeking mercy of Almighty Allah, said a press release issued here.

In his video message, the Acting President emphasised the need to adopt protective and precautionary measures as social responsibility.

He urged the people to avoid social and cultural practices of shaking hands and welcoming each other through physical touch.

He said the current situation demanded to play more responsible role as citizens and cooperate with each other to overcome the virus.

He said that there was need to avoid public congregations and gatherings besides taking other safety measures.