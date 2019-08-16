UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sadiq Sanjrani Condemns Explosion In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 08:49 PM

Sadiq Sanjrani condemns explosion in Quetta

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has condemned an explosion at a Madrassah (seminary) in the Kuchlak area of Quetta that resulted in loss of precious lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has condemned an explosion at a Madrassah (seminary) in the Kuchlak area of Quetta that resulted in loss of precious lives.

The Senate chairman, in a statement, said the terrorists would not succeed in their nefarious designs with an attempt to create a law and order situation.

He said the explosion was carried out by the terrorists with a defeatist mentality.

He condoled with the families who lost their loved ones in the blast.

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala, Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz and Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq also strongly condemned the act of terror.

Related Topics

Senate Quetta Law And Order Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

UNSC urged to redeem Kashmiris' right to self-dete ..

2 minutes ago

Minister directs timely completion of Shah Maqsood ..

2 minutes ago

US-Russian Group Says 'Good Clues' Found in Search ..

2 minutes ago

Finnish President Niinisto to Visit Ukraine for Ta ..

25 minutes ago

India May Change 'No First Use' Nuclear Policy Ami ..

25 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Talks With Palestinian President ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.