Sadiq Sanjrani condemns explosion in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has condemned an explosion at a Madrassah (seminary) in the Kuchlak area of Quetta that resulted in loss of precious lives.

The Senate chairman, in a statement, said the terrorists would not succeed in their nefarious designs with an attempt to create a law and order situation.

He said the explosion was carried out by the terrorists with a defeatist mentality.

He condoled with the families who lost their loved ones in the blast.

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala, Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz and Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq also strongly condemned the act of terror.