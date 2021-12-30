Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over sad demise of mother of Senator Muhammad Ayub Afridi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over sad demise of mother of Senator Muhammad Ayub Afridi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

Chairman Senate offered Fateha for the departed soul while expressing heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family.

The Chairman Senate prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength to the mourners to bear this loss with patience and courage.

Senator Kauda Babar was also present on the occasion.