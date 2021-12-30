UrduPoint.com

Sadiq Sanjrani Condoles Ayub Afridi's Mother Death

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 07:19 PM

Sadiq Sanjrani condoles Ayub Afridi's mother death

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over sad demise of mother of Senator Muhammad Ayub Afridi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over sad demise of mother of Senator Muhammad Ayub Afridi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

Chairman Senate offered Fateha for the departed soul while expressing heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family.

The Chairman Senate prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength to the mourners to bear this loss with patience and courage.

Senator Kauda Babar was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Afridi Family Sad Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Tarin introduces Supplementary finance bill in Nat ..

Tarin introduces Supplementary finance bill in National Assembly

1 hour ago
 Meeting discuss selection of members for PSA BoG

Meeting discuss selection of members for PSA BoG

1 second ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves decision on maintain ..

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on maintainability of appeal against ICP ..

2 seconds ago
 e-Pay Punjab Revenue Collection Crosses PKR 60 Bil ..

E-Pay Punjab Revenue Collection Crosses PKR 60 Billion+

2 hours ago
 Iranian Satellite Carrier Delivers 3 Research Carg ..

Iranian Satellite Carrier Delivers 3 Research Cargoes to Orbit - Reports

4 seconds ago
 116 shopkeepers arrested during anti-encroachment ..

116 shopkeepers arrested during anti-encroachment drive

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.