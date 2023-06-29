Open Menu

Sadiq Sanjrani Congratulates Nation On Eid-ul-Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Sadiq Sanjrani congratulates nation on Eid-ul-Azha

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :The Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday felicitated the nation on the blessed and happy occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He in his special message on the Eid occasion said that Eid-ul-Azha was a wonderful example and memorial of Hazrat Ibrahim's obedience to Allah and Hazrat Ismail's obedience who established a timeless narrative of obedience and sacrifice that would continue to be followed forever.

"The spirit of sacrifice is universal, no nation in the world can progress without this spirit," he said.

"We have to work together for the development and prosperity of the country and the nation, keeping all our interests, preferences and prejudices behind." "The time has come to adopt a common plan of action for the development and prosperity of the country," he noted.

"Our country came into existence as a result of endless sacrifices and immense patience and stability, we need to stay united for its prosperity.

" Acting President Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani said, "While celebrating the joy of Eid, we need to remember those our brothers and sisters who have been left behind due to the oppression of the situation," he added.

"We have to keep an eye on our surroundings so that none of our neighbours misses out on this holy occasion." "We also have to remember the builders, martyrs and protectors of the homeland who sacrificed their lives for the great cause of protection, development and uplifting of the beloved homeland," he said.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the true happiness of Eid-ul-Azha by giving him the ability to perform this great act of worship according to its spirit.

It is to mention here that Sadiq Sanjrani offered the Eid-ul-Azha prayer at the PAF Airbase Samungli Mosque, later he mingled with the common people and wished them, 'Eid Mubarak'.

Related Topics

World Martyrs Shaheed Progress Prayer Mosque All Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

43 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

43 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

14 hours ago
Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

16 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

16 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

16 hours ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

16 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

16 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan