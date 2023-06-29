Sadiq Sanjrani congratulates nation on Eid-ul-Azha

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :The Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday felicitated the nation on the blessed and happy occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He in his special message on the Eid occasion said that Eid-ul-Azha was a wonderful example and memorial of Hazrat Ibrahim's obedience to Allah and Hazrat Ismail's obedience who established a timeless narrative of obedience and sacrifice that would continue to be followed forever.

"The spirit of sacrifice is universal, no nation in the world can progress without this spirit," he said.

"We have to work together for the development and prosperity of the country and the nation, keeping all our interests, preferences and prejudices behind." "The time has come to adopt a common plan of action for the development and prosperity of the country," he noted.

"Our country came into existence as a result of endless sacrifices and immense patience and stability, we need to stay united for its prosperity.

" Acting President Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani said, "While celebrating the joy of Eid, we need to remember those our brothers and sisters who have been left behind due to the oppression of the situation," he added.

"We have to keep an eye on our surroundings so that none of our neighbours misses out on this holy occasion." "We also have to remember the builders, martyrs and protectors of the homeland who sacrificed their lives for the great cause of protection, development and uplifting of the beloved homeland," he said.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the true happiness of Eid-ul-Azha by giving him the ability to perform this great act of worship according to its spirit.

It is to mention here that Sadiq Sanjrani offered the Eid-ul-Azha prayer at the PAF Airbase Samungli Mosque, later he mingled with the common people and wished them, 'Eid Mubarak'.