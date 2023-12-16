Open Menu

Sadiq Sanjrani Expresses Condolences On Passing Of Kuwait's Emir

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Sadiq Sanjrani expresses condolences on Passing of Kuwait's Emir

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday extended heartfelt condolences to the People, government and Parliament of Kuwait over the passing of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday extended heartfelt condolences to the People, government and Parliament of Kuwait over the passing of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

In a statement, he acknowledged the significant contributions of the late Emir to Kuwait's leadership and expressed deep respect for his enduring commitment to the welfare of the Kuwaiti people.

"The Senate and People of Pakistan mourn the loss of a revered leader, Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and people of Kuwait during this period of grief," the Chairman said.

