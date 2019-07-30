Sadiq Sanjrani grieved over loss of lives in army aircraft crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a crash of aircraft of Pakistan army on Tuesday.

In a message of condolence, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He prayed for the injured and said they should be given best possible medical treatment in hospitals.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala, Leader of the House Shibli Faraz and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq also condoled with the bereaved families.