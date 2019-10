Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday called President Pakistan Muslim League(N) Shahbaz Sharif on phone and inquired after the health of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday called President Pakistan Muslim League(N) Shahbaz Sharif on phone and inquired after the health of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif

Sadiq Sanjrani expressed best wishes for Nawaz Sharif and prayedfor his early recovery, says a press release issued by the Senate ofPakistan.