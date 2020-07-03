UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sadiq Sanjrani, Mandviwalla Grieve Over Train Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Sadiq Sanjrani, Mandviwalla grieve over train accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in a train accident near Sheikhupura.

The Chairman directed for providing best possible medical facilities to the injured, said a press release issued here.

Leader of the House Dr Waseem Shahzad and leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq also grieved over the tragic accident.

They also conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the incident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Senate Sheikhupura Best Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate a ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

27 minutes ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

30 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

38 minutes ago

Macron names senior French official Jean Castex ne ..

2 minutes ago

US, Afghan Officials Agree on Need to Prioritize A ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.