Sadiq Sanjrani Re-elected As Senate Chairman

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 22 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:26 PM

Sadiq Sanjrani re-elected as Senate Chairman

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Sadiq Sanjrani with 48 votes has defeated PDM's joint candidate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani who could get 42 votes for Senate Chairman.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2021) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Sadiq Sanjrani has successfully been elected as Senate Chairman.

The latest reports say that seven votes of PDM's joint candidate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani have been rejected.

Sadiq Sanjrani has secured 47 votes while his rival candidate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani could get only 44 votes.

The election of Senate Deputy Chairman is yet to start.

Presiding Officer Sayed Muzafar Hussain announced the winner as well as the number of rejected votes.

Earlier today, the Senate session started in the morning at 10:00 a.m for oath-taking of the newly elected senators.

